Watch Video: Salman Khan Gives Coronavirus Twist To 'Maine Pyar Kiya's Heartbreaking Scene

Salman Khan, on Sunday, wished his fans a happy Easter with a special message about the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor went filmy to educate his fans that even in times of festivities, you have to stay focused due to the pandemic. He recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, to showcase how important social distancing is right now.

Salman shared a video on Twitter, which is his reimagining of Maine Pyar Kiya, if it was released in today's time. He captioned the post as, "If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong,"

The video has a 'then and now' clip from the film Maine Pyar Kiya. The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree's character in the movie, before leaving him behind. Over 30 years later, Salman Khan, given the need of the hour, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, cleans it with sanitiser and a piece of cloth. He can also be seen wearing similar clothes in the video, a maroon t-shirt and a dark brown leather jacket.

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

Fans have been impressed by the way Salman Khan is contributing to spreading awareness about the pandemic, but this version had left many in splits. Even brother Arbaaz Khan replied to the post, with several laughing emojis and claps.

@jiteshrochlani tweeted an Akshay Kumar's meme from Welcome which read, "bhaisahab, yeh kis line mein aap aagaye"

@SarcasticRofl: Isliye Single reh gae bhai 😭😭😭

@kunald_original: Bhaijaan ur the BEST No one can match ur ways in doing anything ! Conveying a message in such a unique way can only be done by you 🙏♥️😊

@gyone_me: OMG, is that hand sanitizer babe @BeingSalmanKhan ?!!.that was so creative of you ❤😍🙌..so entertaining and can't stop laughing at the end with straight face you just brushes off the lipstick mark😂👍..#Easter #salmania

@rohitjswl01: Today's internet winner award goes to Salman khan... I thought for a moment you will break the glass.. but ending twist was outstanding 😂😂😂

Salman has been entertaining his fans by sharing videos from his quarantine time, earlier he was seen feeding fodder to his horse at his farm. Later he also shared an IGTV video, giving a glimpse of his day with his friend. On the work front, last seen in Dabangg 3 is waiting for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Disha Patani.

