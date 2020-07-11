Here's How Alaya F Prepared For Her Debut And We're Sure You Didn't Know This

Alaya F gave a phenomenal debut in Jawaani Jaaneman and marked her first step into Bollywood as a remarkable one. The audiences and critics, alike couldn't stop raving about how well the actress performed on screen and stood out even after sharing the silver screen alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. With her unconventional character, the debutant won the audiences with her natural charm. But did you know the preparation Alaya did for her impactful performance?

Alaya has revealed it already that she always relies on preparation and always loves to be ready in every way before giving her final shot. Even under pressure, the actress ensures to see the positive and in the end, uses that opportunity to prosper. This quality is an excellent one as it always allows a person to grow and work harder. The actress learnt various dance forms from Kathak to Hip Hop to Bollywood. All three forms being different from each other, the actress ensured to do it with utmost precision.

Adding more, the actress also took many acting workshops, did pilates, kickboxing, gymnastics in order to maintain her fitness levels and prepare better for her role. After coming back to India, Alaya took dialect classes and also learnt Hindi.

The 'girl of the moment’ ensured to leave no stone unturned for her first step in Bollywood and the result that we saw on the silver screen, was pure magic.

Alaya is making the most of her time during the lockdown and has been engaging herself in reading books, watching movies, working out etc. Recently, the actress also started her own Instagram series '#AlayaAF’ where she builds her connect with her audiences by doing various challenges, makeup, workout and much more. This also allows the audiences to see her real, raw and fun side which is a delight to watch.

Alaya’s debut film also released on OTT platform which became a perfect treat for people zoned at home due to the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Alaya F On Her Upcoming Projects: 'I Want To Do Different Films, Shock People With My Choices’