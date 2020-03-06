    For Quick Alerts
      IIFA Awards In Bhopal, Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scares

      By Pti
      |

      The 21st edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which was scheduled to be held here at the end of the month, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus scare, organisers said on Friday.

      iifa awards 2020

      One of the most popular award functions in the country was scheduled to be held from March 27 to 29 at Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

      "With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA''s fans and the general community at large, it has been decided to postpone the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations, which were originally scheduled at the end of March," a statement issued by IIFA read.

      A fresh date and plan for hosting IIFA in the state will be announced at the earliest, an official said. So far no positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

      IIFA Awards 2020: Gully Boy Leads With 14 Nominations; Kabir Singh Receives 8 Nominations

      Indore To Host 21st Edition Of IIFA Awards From March 27-29

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
