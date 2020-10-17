Irrfan Khan's Son Recalls A Funny Story About How He Once Distracted Crowd On Late Actor's Sets

Babil Takes Us Back On The Sets Of Qarib Qarib Singlle

Babil began his post by writing, "So the story is: I was assisting with the camera team on QQS (Qarib Qarib Singlle). There was a shot needed on a Gangtok street but the people would crowd around the set and Baba, soon after a few takes it started seeming impossible to shoot the sequence."

Babil Khan's Impromptu Performance

He further continued, "So, Tanuja (Chandra, director) ma'am handed me a guitar and said go 100m away and start performing. She called out a loud ‘PACK UP!' for the crowd to hear and then I started singing with the guitar and the crowd dissipated towards this new divertissement. As I sung they quickly shot the sequence using natural light and finished the job. True story. Funny. Experience to use for all filmmakers, use your interns in the most creative ways."

Babil Says That Incident Reflects Todays' Times

"The sad truth is most of the times our politics and selected news and media outlets that control information being distributed to our people also are running a similar divertissement," he concluded his post.