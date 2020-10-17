Irrfan Khan's Son Recalls A Funny Story About How He Once Distracted Crowd On Late Actor's Sets
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan often takes to his Instagram page to share fond memories of his late father. For the unversed, the actor passed away on April 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.
Recently, Babil hit the nostalgia button and shared an anecdote from the sets of Irrfan's film Qarib Qarib Singlle. He narrated a funny story about how he diverted the attention of fans in Gangtok, to allow his father and the film's crew the time they needed to get a shot.
Babil Takes Us Back On The Sets Of Qarib Qarib Singlle
Babil began his post by writing, "So the story is: I was assisting with the camera team on QQS (Qarib Qarib Singlle). There was a shot needed on a Gangtok street but the people would crowd around the set and Baba, soon after a few takes it started seeming impossible to shoot the sequence."
Babil Khan's Impromptu Performance
He further continued, "So, Tanuja (Chandra, director) ma'am handed me a guitar and said go 100m away and start performing. She called out a loud ‘PACK UP!' for the crowd to hear and then I started singing with the guitar and the crowd dissipated towards this new divertissement. As I sung they quickly shot the sequence using natural light and finished the job. True story. Funny. Experience to use for all filmmakers, use your interns in the most creative ways."
Babil Says That Incident Reflects Todays' Times
"The sad truth is most of the times our politics and selected news and media outlets that control information being distributed to our people also are running a similar divertissement," he concluded his post.
Talking about Qarib Qarib Singlle, the film helmed by Tanu Chandra, revolves around two contrasting personalities, Yogi (Irrfan Khan) and Jaya (Parvathy) who meet through a dating app and rediscover themselves while they set out to revisit their past. The film marked Malayalam actress Parvathy's Bollywood debut.
ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil On Coping With His Dad's Death: I Hate Realizing Everyday That You're Gone
ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Pic Of Late Actor's Grave Decked With Roses Along With A Heartfelt Note