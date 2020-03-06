    For Quick Alerts
      Irrfan Khan Says He Now Has An Idea What It Means To Be ‘Running Out Of Time’

      Irrfan Khan is without a doubt one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry who has also won innumerable awards. News of his cancer diagnosis back in 2018 was deeply upsetting to many, and the actor has been undergoing treatment since then. Irrfan opened up about how the illness has changed his perspective of life, and how he now seems to have an idea what 'running out of time' means.

      Irrfan: Now I Have An Idea What ‘Running Out Of Time’ Means

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Irrfan said, "I had become excessively busy (before falling ill), so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what 'running out of time' actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me."

      Having taken a break from work after his diagnosis, Irrfan is now all set to return to the big screen with Homi Adajania's directorial Angrezi Medium.

      When asked if he is having pre-release jitters because its been a while since he has had a release, Irrfan said, "To be honest, all my anxiety has been exhausted with the roller-coaster ride of this disease. I am content that we have been able to make a happy film. So, the answer is: no, I am not nervous. I am just happy and nothing else."

      Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 13.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 22:39 [IST]
