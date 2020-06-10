    For Quick Alerts
      Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Old Interview Saying The Film Industry Is A Safe Place, Surfaces

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for some time now, ever since his wife Aaliya filed for divorce and revealed why she decided to walk out of their marriage. This was followed by Nawaz's niece making sexual harassment allegations against his brother.

      Nawaz has held back his comments on both issues. In light of the matter, an old interview of Nawaz has resurfaced on the internet, where he shares his opinion on casting couch in Bollywood. Nawaz assumes a rather defensive stance with regard to this issue, and claims that the media is always trying to project the industry in a negative light.

      Nawaz Says Film Industry Is A Safe Place In Old Interview

      In an interview with Pinkvilla, during the promotions of his film Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin had said about casting couch, "No, I have not faced that. In fact people are trying to frame the industry. It is all false. I don't know, the media has made it a habit to find all nastiness in the industry. They want their breaking news. If you explore in other fields and departments, you will find more to talk about. I don't understand, why do you try and find mistakes in our industry only?"

      He added, "It is the safest place in comparison to other fields and departments. The media should stop trying to defame the industry time-and-again. It is absolutely wrong. People who don't have any status are also established here. People who dream and are passionate about something come here. This is a place where a dream you saw in a village gets fulfilled. Despite that, you (media) talk bad about them."

      Talking about work, Nawaz was last seen in Ghoomketu, a film that was recently streamed on ZEE5. The comedy drama has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra, and it also stars Ragini Khanna, Ila Arun, Anurag Kashyap, Brijendra Kala, and Raghuvir Yadav.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 22:12 [IST]
