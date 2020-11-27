Priyanshu Painyuli-Vandana Joshi's Mountain Wedding Pictures Scream Love; Actor Takes His Bride Home On ATV
Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, known for films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Extraction and web series Mirzapur 2, got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi in an intimate ceremony amid the mountains of Dehradun on Thursday (November 26, 2020).
The actor had earlier shared that they had plans of tying the knot earlier this year, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, pictures and videos from Priyanshu-Vandana's mountain wedding have been doing the rounds on the internet. Have a look at them.
Meet The Newlyweds
While Priyanshu looked dapper in a white sherwani and pink stole, his bride Vandana glowed in a pink lehenga adorned with sequins. The newlyweds are seen posing with their friends in this picture.
A Cute Moment From Priyanshu-Vandana's Wedding
In this picture from the ‘var mala' ceremony, Priyanshu is seen laughing as his lady love attempts to put a garland on his neck.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Priyanshu ditched the car ride and took his bride Vandana home on an ATV. Here's a sneak-peek.
Earlier, Vandana Shared A Picture From Her Mehendi Ceremony
She captioned it as, "And it has began. Mehndi night. #thevanforpriye." The monochrome pictures features the bride-to-be posing with her back towards the camera. She is seen donning a printed lehenga, with a heavy pair of earrings. We also gets a glimpse of her hands adorned with mehendi.
A Picture From The Pre-Wedding Festivities
Priyanshu and Vandana, both dressed in yellow, are seen happily posing for a picture after a puja.
Priyanshu and Vandana will be hosting a small reception for their friends in Mumbai in December. Speaking about work, Priyanshu will next be seen in Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket.
ALSO READ: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli To Tie The Knot Soon; Says 'Why Not End The Year On A Happy Note'
ALSO READ: Priyanshu Painyuli To Play Taapsee Pannu's Husband In Rashmi Rocket