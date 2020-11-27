Priyanshu Painyuli-Vandana Joshi's Mountain Wedding Pictures Scream Love; Actor Takes His Bride Home On ATV

Meet The Newlyweds

While Priyanshu looked dapper in a white sherwani and pink stole, his bride Vandana glowed in a pink lehenga adorned with sequins. The newlyweds are seen posing with their friends in this picture.

A Cute Moment From Priyanshu-Vandana's Wedding

In this picture from the ‘var mala' ceremony, Priyanshu is seen laughing as his lady love attempts to put a garland on his neck.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Priyanshu ditched the car ride and took his bride Vandana home on an ATV. Here's a sneak-peek.

Earlier, Vandana Shared A Picture From Her Mehendi Ceremony

She captioned it as, "And it has began. Mehndi night. #thevanforpriye." The monochrome pictures features the bride-to-be posing with her back towards the camera. She is seen donning a printed lehenga, with a heavy pair of earrings. We also gets a glimpse of her hands adorned with mehendi.

A Picture From The Pre-Wedding Festivities

Priyanshu and Vandana, both dressed in yellow, are seen happily posing for a picture after a puja.