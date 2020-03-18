    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanshu Painyuli To Play Taapsee Pannu’s Husband In Rashmi Rocket

      By
      |

      Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of the Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. He will be playing the role of an army officer and Taapsee's husband in the sports film. Rashmi Rocket will revolve around the story of an athlete from Gujarat.

      Priyanshu Painyuli To Play Taapsee’s Hubby In Rashmi Rocket

      Priyanshu, who was last seen in the Netflix original film Upstarts, is super excited to be a part of Rashmi Rocket. The actor said in a press statement, "This is looking like a great year already and hopefully the start of a great decade too. In Rashmi Rocket, I will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. It's a matter of great pride for me. Since I come from the defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honor and responsibility."

      He added, "It's extremely exciting especially after my last film Upstarts, whose universe is so far removed from the world this film is set in. The film will kickstart next month and we will shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It's a fictional film but it is inspired by real events."

      Rashmi Rocket will be Taapsee's third sports oriented film after Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and Taapsee, Soorma was a biopic based on the Hockey player Sandeep Singh. Saand Ki Aankh too was a biopic on the 'shooter dadis' Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who are the oldest sharpshooters in the world. The film co-starred Bhumi Pednekar.

      Another upcoming sports biopic that Taapsee will be seen in is Shabaash Mithu, a film on Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.

      Rashmi Rocket is being directed by Akarsh Khurana.

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Never Looked In The Mirror And Thought 'I Want To Be Madhuri Dixit'

      ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Shows Taapsee Pannu Some Girl Love; Calls Her A 'Clutter Breaker'

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Felt Claustrophobic During Thappad; Didn't Get Back To Normalcy For 30 Days Afterwards

      Read more about: taapsee pannu rashmi rocket
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X