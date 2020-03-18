Priyanshu Painyuli To Play Taapsee Pannu’s Husband In Rashmi Rocket

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of the Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. He will be playing the role of an army officer and Taapsee's husband in the sports film. Rashmi Rocket will revolve around the story of an athlete from Gujarat.

Priyanshu, who was last seen in the Netflix original film Upstarts, is super excited to be a part of Rashmi Rocket. The actor said in a press statement, "This is looking like a great year already and hopefully the start of a great decade too. In Rashmi Rocket, I will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. It's a matter of great pride for me. Since I come from the defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honor and responsibility."

He added, "It's extremely exciting especially after my last film Upstarts, whose universe is so far removed from the world this film is set in. The film will kickstart next month and we will shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It's a fictional film but it is inspired by real events."

Rashmi Rocket will be Taapsee's third sports oriented film after Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and Taapsee, Soorma was a biopic based on the Hockey player Sandeep Singh. Saand Ki Aankh too was a biopic on the 'shooter dadis' Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who are the oldest sharpshooters in the world. The film co-starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Another upcoming sports biopic that Taapsee will be seen in is Shabaash Mithu, a film on Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.

Rashmi Rocket is being directed by Akarsh Khurana.

