Radhika Madan On Why It Is Important To Speak Up For Rhea Chakraborty: Justice Is Yet To Be Served

Radhika Madan Talks About Why It Is Important To Speak Up For Rhea

Radhika said that she looked up to Sushant when she was making her transition from television to films. The actress wrote, "Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Of course I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet."

Radhika Madan Says She Hopes Justice Is Served With All Fairness

She further continued, "For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant's lawyer. The justice is YET to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness."

Radhika Madan Shares A Viral Post Which Talks About Why Supporting Rhea Doesn't Mean Disrespect For Sushant

The actress also shared a viral post which explained why supporting Rhea Chakraborty does not mean disrespecting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It further talked about how media trials on Rhea lead people to create offensive songs on her, and how political parties are using the opportunity for their own agenda.

The viral post read, "When we speak up for Rhea, We're not disrespecting SSR. We're not undermining SSR's right to get justice. We're not asking to stop the investigation about Rhea's involvement. We're only upholding the fact that like everyone else she deserves a shot at fair trial."

Besides Radhika Madan, even actor Saqib Saleem shared this post and captioned it as "Satyameva Jayate #justiceforsushant #justiceforrhea #releaserhea."