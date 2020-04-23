Radhika Madan: People Are Re-Evaluating Their Priorities Because Of The Lockdown

Actress Radhika Madan is all content with the release of Angrezi Medium on Disney+Hotstar. For the unversed, Angrezi Medium hit the theatres just a day before the lockdown was imposed. Needless to mention, the film suffered a major loss. However, Radhika has no complaints as she understands the pandemic and its repercussions were far bigger than her individual interest.

While speaking to Mid-day, Radhika said, "I feel the movie is getting its due finally. We understood that the pandemic and its repercussions were far bigger than our individual interests. As a team, we reflected that we had made the film because we wanted to share the story and make people smile. So, it didn't make sense to delay the digital release. We did not want to wait and re-release the movie because there [is a backlog of] too many films."

Radhika also revealed that she has been receiving positive response from her fans all over the nation for her act in Angrezi Medium. She said, "People have written to me about the scenes they liked in the film. It was adorable to see fathers and daughters watching the film together and bonding over it."

Speaking about the nationwide lockdown, Radhika said, "People are re-evaluating their priorities because of the lockdown. Now that I am away from my parents, I value them so much more, and the film highlights that emotion."

Apart from Radhika Madan, the film also casts Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film was helmed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.