Shabana Azmi Congratulates Husband Javed Akhtar On Winning Richard Dawkins Award 2020

Javed Akhtar Is The First Indian To Receive Richard Dawkins Award

According to reports, Javed Akhtar is the first Indian to receive the award and to be recognized by the Center for Inquiry (CFI). Named after Richard Dawkins, an English evolutionary biologist and author, the award is presented to people who upload the values of secularism. CFI website reads, "The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education, or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead."

Zoya Akhtar's Congratulatory Post

Their daughter Zoya Akhtar also congratulated her father on the feat and unique achievement. She wrote, "So my dad just won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for Critical Thinking and advancing Humanist Values. He is the only Indian to have done so. Previous recipients include Bill Maher, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Christopher Hitchens. Super excited for him."

Javed Akhtar On Receiving Richard Dawkins Award 2020

Confirming the news, a report in The Hindu quoted Javed Akhtar as saying, "I have been a great admirer of Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book The Selfish Gene. I received an email from him informing me that I had been unanimously selected for the award by the board of Centre for Inquiry USA in which The Richard Dawkins Foundation is housed. Richard Dawkins is a fierce advocate of empirical science over superstition. I have read all his books and they have strengthened my own views on the need to expose religious dogma as an enemy of critical thinking and rationality."

Some of the other celebrities who also congratulated Javed Akhtar for his achievement are Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Gowarikar and others.