Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini Upset With Government Guidelines Barring Actors Above 65 Years To Shoot

'Will They Ensure That No Leader Above 65 Will Attend Any Political Rally?' Asks Shabana Azmi

The senior actress was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "A small portion of Vikas Khanna's untitled film has yet to be shot. What happens to these projects? Why should producers have to sign on younger artistes and make them sport grey hair? Why is this rule applied only to the film industry, and not politicians? Will they ensure that no leader above 65 will attend any political rally? They (technicians and artists involved in filmmaking) don't run parallel businesses whereby they can make up their losses."

Hema Malini Is Also Upset With This New Guidelines

According to reports, the Sholay star has written Mr Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Home Secretary), requesting an amendment in the resolution. Citing examples of Bachchan, Anupam Kher and herself, Hema has stated that these senior artistes "will be restricted from completing their previous and recurring projects."

Paresh Rawal Feels The Implementation Of This New Rule Is Impracticable

The actor said that even though he understands that this decision has been made keeping in mind the safety of all, he feels that the implementation is impracticable.

"The sets should have the necessary safety measures in place, including sanitisation. So many doctors and nurses over 65 years of age are on the field every day. They are exposed to more severe conditions," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Senior Actor Kanwaljeet Singh Had Lashed Out At The New Guidelines After Getting Replaced By A Younger Actor In A TV Show

"So what do actors like me do? Hang up our boots? How can I be asked NOT to work? I have nothing against the new actor or the channel. But this rule needs to be changed. Otherwise, what will the hundreds of actors like me do? We are fond of working, we love our work, how can the government stop us? Will the authorities wake up when one senior actor, in depression for being out of work, commits suicide? Not every senior actor or unit member is well placed enough to tide over these difficult times by simply sitting at home, not working. Most of them need to work, some for financial reasons, others for the sheer love of work," he was quoted as saying.