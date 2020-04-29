Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli And Others To Be Part Of A Concert For COVID-19 Relief

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are reportedly organizing an online concert to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The concert will apparently feature some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry and also internationally, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, The Jonas Brothers, Kareena Kapoor Khan and so on.

Zoya and Karan are organizing the from-home concert with multiple performances for 'I for India', to spread awareness of Coronavirus, help raise funds for the 'Give India Foundation', to support families affected and displaced by the lockdown, and to express gratitude to frontline workers fighting the pandemic.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the concert is said to include Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Saif Ali Khan. Hollywood star Will Smith, popular band The Jonas Brothers, and singer Bryan Adams will also be joining them.

Apart from them, Indian musicians such as Vishal Dadlani, Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam, Shekhar Ravjianni, lyricist Javed Akhtar and comedian Kapil Sharma, cricket stars like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma will be a part of it.

The celebrities have been told to share short videos of themselves singing, dancing, performing standup or making a speech. Zoya and Karan have reportedly been working on the concert for two weeks now.

A similar concert was organized earlier this month, featuring more than 100 Hollywood celebrities and singers, called One World: Together At Home. Organized by Lady Gaga in collaboration with the WHO, the concert raised more than $127 million for COVID-19 relief.

