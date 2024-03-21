Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti Talks About Challenging Conventions & Pushing Boundaries

When
watching
a
Tiger
Baby
film,
it
is
like
stepping
into
a
world
where
every
story
is
a
revelation,
every
frame
a
journey
of
discovery.
Tiger
Baby
Films,
the
brainchild
of
visionary
creators
Reema
Kagti
and
Zoya
Akhtar,
is
a
beacon
of
innovation
in
the
realm
of
content
creation.
With
each
project,
they
redefine
storytelling,
offering
audiences
a
fresh
perspective
on
life,
love,
and
everything
in
between.
From
the
gritty
streets
of
Mumbai
in
'Gully
Boy'
to
the
glittering
world
of
high
society
in
'Made
In
Heaven',
Tiger
Baby
Films
traverses
diverse
landscapes,
never
shying
away
from
exploring
the
complexities
of
human
existence.
Their
foray
into
the
crime
genre
with
'Dahaad'
captivated
audiences
with
its
gripping
narrative
and
nuanced
characters,
showcasing
their
versatility
as
storytellers.
But
their
journey
doesn't
stop
there.
With
upcoming
projects
like
'In
Transit',
a
poignant
documentary
shedding
light
on
the
experiences
of
trans
and
non-binary
individuals
navigating
the
intricacies
of
love,
and
'Supermen
of
Malegaon',
a
fictional
tale
brimming
with
imagination
and
heart,
Reema
Kagti
&
Zoya
Akhtar
continue
to
push
boundaries
and
challenge
conventions.
Their
groundbreaking
work
hasn't
gone
unnoticed.
Recently,
at
the
prestigious
Indian
Express
event,
they
were
the
only
ones
honored
in
the
media
and
entertainment
category,
a
testament
to
their
unparalleled
contributions
to
the
industry.
While
accepting
the
award,
Reema
expressed
her
gratitude
and
said,
"It's
such
an
honor
to
be
here
among
so
many
distinguished
women.
Big
thank
you
to
the
jury
and
the
Indian
Express
group!"
While
Zoya
also
was
bestowed
with
the
prestigious
award,
she
added,
"
Thank
you
to
the
Express
group
for
this.
We
started
our
company,
Tiger
Baby,
so
that
we
could
control
our
narrative
and
tell
our
story,
and
hopefully
platform
stories
of
people
that
are
like-minded
to
us.
So
to
be
validated
for
that,
in
a
group
with
such
amazing
women,
is
very
gratifying.
Thank
you
very
much."
With
Tiger
Baby
Films
at
the
helm,
expect
nothing
less
than
storytelling
at
its
finest,
where
every
moment
is
a
revelation
and
every
project
a
masterpiece
in
its
own
right.