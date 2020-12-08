Shraddha Kapoor's Cousin Priyaank Sharma To Get Hitched To Karim Morani's Daughter Shaza

Priyaank-Shaza To Get Married Next Year

Karim Morani was quoted as saying, "Yes, Shaza and Priyaank are getting married but in January or February."

Priyaank Sharma Plans To Propose His Lady Love Today

Earlier, there were reports that the lovebirds were going to have a court marriage today (December 8, 2020). However, a family member from the Morani household denied these speculations and revealed that there is some shagun today where Priyaank is only going to officially propose to Shaza.

Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Love Story

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani have been in a relationship since 2018. A Spotboye report earlier reported that the couple first met each other at New York Film Academy. Soon, they started dating.

Priyaank Sharma Debuted In Bollywood With Sab Kushal Mangal Hai

Priyaank Sharma made his acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Kashyap's 2020 film Sab Kushal Mangal Hai in which he was cast opposite Ravi Kishen's daughter Riva Kishan. The film was a box office flop. On the other hand, Shaza Morani has worked as an assistant director on films like Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year.