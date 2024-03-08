Throwback: When Shraddha Kapoor Enjoyed Quirky Birthday Celebration With Vada Pavs During TJMM Promotions

Celebrating
birthdays
in
Bollywood
often
involves
glitz,
glamour,
and
star-studded
parties.
But
when
it
comes
to
Shraddha
Kapoor,
the
talented
actress
never
fails
to
surprise
us
with
her
unique
and
down-to-earth
approach
to
life.
On
the
occasion
of
her
birthday,
which
coincided
with
the
promotions
of
her
film
'Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar,'
which
completes
a
year
today,
Kapoor
decided
to
do
something
truly
special
-
she
threw
a
vada
pav
party
for
the
media!
Known
for
her
love
of
street
food,
particularly
the
iconic
Maharashtrian
snack,
Shraddha
Kapoor
wanted
to
share
her
favorite
culinary
delight
with
the
media,
with
whom
she
shares
a
warm
and
friendly
equation.
As
the
promotions
for
'Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar'
were
in
full
swing,
Kapoor
decided
to
turn
her
birthday
celebration
into
a
vada
pav
extravaganza,
much
to
the
delight
of
everyone
involved.
The
moment
was
a
testament
to
Kapoor's
quirky
yet
genuinely
warm
personality.
As
plates
of
piping
hot
vada
pavs
were
passed
around,
laughter
filled
the
air
and
Kapoor
herself
was
seen
enthusiastically
enjoying
the
savoury
treat,
much
like
any
other
street
food
enthusiast.
In
a
world
where
celebrity
birthdays
often
make
headlines
for
their
extravagance,
Shraddha
Kapoor's
vada
pav
party
stood
out
for
its
simplicity
and
sincerity,
showcasing
the
actress
in
a
light
that
was
as
relatable
as
it
was
charming.
It
was
a
reminder
that
sometimes,
it's
the
small
gestures
that
leave
the
biggest
impact
and
bring
people
together
in
unexpected
ways.
