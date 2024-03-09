Did you know? For The First Time Ever In The World Fans Brought A Brand For A Star, Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is a celebrity who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is one of the celebrities who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram of around 88 million. Well, this is indeed proof that Shraddha is a fan-favorite actress who kept on indulging with her fans for some or the other activities. Even on this year's birthday, she flew down 30 of her fans to celebrate her birthday. Interestingly, Shraddha fans created an example of their love for the actress as they reached out to a brand and brought it for the actress.

Shraddha fans created a phenomenon that has never happened before. The journey started when Shraddha shopped from Palmonas, a Jewellery brand, and her fans flooded the comments while calling it a cute neckless. It was then, that fans reached out to the owners and co-owners of the brand and asked them to have an association with Shraddha. Then the owners reached out to Shraddha and as a result, the actress is now endorsing the brand. This is indeed the first time ever that the fans brought a brand for their favorite star.

The actress also shared a video in which she was seen speaking about her fan's impact and addressed the journey of how because of her fans she came on board with Palmonas.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise 'Stree 2'!