Did you know? For The First Time Ever In The World Fans Brought A Brand For A Star, Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha
Kapoor
is
a
celebrity
who
enjoys
a
massive
fan
following.
The
actress
is
one
of
the
celebrities
who
enjoys
a
massive
fan
following
on
Instagram
of
around
88
million.
Well,
this
is
indeed
proof
that
Shraddha
is
a
fan-favorite
actress
who
kept
on
indulging
with
her
fans
for
some
or
the
other
activities.
Even
on
this
year's
birthday,
she
flew
down
30
of
her
fans
to
celebrate
her
birthday.
Interestingly,
Shraddha
fans
created
an
example
of
their
love
for
the
actress
as
they
reached
out
to
a
brand
and
brought
it
for
the
actress.
Shraddha
fans
created
a
phenomenon
that
has
never
happened
before.
The
journey
started
when
Shraddha
shopped
from
Palmonas,
a
Jewellery
brand,
and
her
fans
flooded
the
comments
while
calling
it
a
cute
neckless.
It
was
then,
that
fans
reached
out
to
the
owners
and
co-owners
of
the
brand
and
asked
them
to
have
an
association
with
Shraddha.
Then
the
owners
reached
out
to
Shraddha
and
as
a
result,
the
actress
is
now
endorsing
the
brand.
This
is
indeed
the
first
time
ever
that
the
fans
brought
a
brand
for
their
favorite
star.
The
actress
also
shared
a
video
in
which
she
was
seen
speaking
about
her
fan's
impact
and
addressed
the
journey
of
how
because
of
her
fans
she
came
on
board
with
Palmonas.