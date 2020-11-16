Sutapa Sikdar, Babil Khan Remember Irrfan Khan As They Celebrate Their First Diwali Without Him

The late Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and their son Babil Khan took to social media to remember the former as they celebrated their first Diwali without him. The two have been sharing touching posts of the late actor with throwback pictures, ever since he passed away in April this year.

Sharing an old photo where Irrfan can be seen feeding one of their sons, Sutapa wrote on her Instagram handle, "DiwaliAges ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone.irrfan. may you shine upon them always from the world of stars#Happychildren'sday#happydiwali."

Babil commented on the picture, "Hahahah I love how he's looking at the menu like..."

Sharing an interesting fact about Irrfan, Sutapa replied to Babil, "The only word he knew and taught every Gora in US when he was like six months was khana you remember. Kana they said the moment they saw him."

Babil also took to his Instagam handle to share a throwback picture of his father, who can be seen looking dapper in a suit as holds a peacock in his hands. He captioned his post, "Rooh bankar milunga usko aasma mein kahin, pyar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jata. I still feel like you've gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you'll come back to me, to the surface again."

Irrfan died on April 29 this year, succumbing to a colon infection. He had fought a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa, and their two sons, Babil and Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai's Look, Grand Decor & Epic Inside Pics- We Will Miss Bachchans' Diwali Bash This Year

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Throwback To When Films Like Mohabbetein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Celebrated Diwali