2 Years Of Kabir Singh: Geetika Mehandru On Body-Shaming Scene In Shahid-Kiara Starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

Geetika On 2 Years Of Kabir Singh

Geetika Mehandru feels blessed as she chose Kabir Singh as her first film. On its second anniversary, the actress expressed her feelings. She said, "When I think about Kabir Singh, I remember how hesitant I was when I was approached for it. I was skeptical about it. At that time, I was a professional costume stylist. Then I thought to give it a try. Kabir Singh's success and the love that my character received from makers and audiences were just incredible and yes, not to forget my family who was so rejoicing that it proved to me how right I was."

Memorable Incident With Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani On The Sets Of Kabir Singh

While recalling a memorable incident with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on the sets of Kabir Singh, Geetika Mehandru told Filmibeat, "I was a baby, when it comes to my experience in front of the camera and the set. Everything was so new to me. But they did not even make me feel for a second that I was a newbie. I was a bit scared about my interaction with Kiara Advani since the first-ever scene of my life was with her. On top of that, when I was in the midst of the scene, Shahid was on the monitor which made me even more conscious. Well, I got through it thanks to the coolest director Sandeep sir. Apart from that, I had a scene with Kiara and Shahid, where we were sitting at the lunch table and we had to eat, but little did I know that I had to eat sparingly. Since it was my favourite Dal Makhni, I ate all of it by the first take. And for the rest, I had no dal left. Since working on the set was so chaotic, I couldn't ask for the more fresh dal for the next take. And I was only left with plain rice. Kiara noticed the pout on my face and she called out to her personal staff to arrange some fresh hot dal for me. I was so touched by this lovely little kind act from my co-actor, who happens to be a leading Bollywood actress."

Geetika Mehandru On Body-Shaming Scene In Kabir Singh

There is one scene in Kabir Singh, where Shahid's character asks Kiara to be friends with oversized girl Shruti (played by Geetika Mehandru). He says that a beautiful girl and a fat girl make the best combination of friends. Well, the scene had received a lot of criticism from the critics. When asked about the same, Geetika said, "First of all, body shaming anyone is wrong. Secondly, I didn't feel offended when I shot for this in any way. Since I accept myself truly and lovingly. The script required me to be chubby and, in my opinion, it wasn't disrespectful or condescending. People were good but also on that note since the awareness in our society is increasing, we should all make some efforts to motivate each other, instead of spreading hate in forms of body shaming, cyberbullying, cornering anyone based on colour/sex/caste/religion."

Geetika On Her Next Film Jersey With Shahid Kapoor

Geetika Mehandru is playing a supporting role in Shahid Kapoor's next film Jersey. While sharing some details about her character, the actress said, "I started with a character role in Kabir Singh and in my upcoming project with Shahid, I'm playing a pivotal role with a greater screen space as compared to Kabir Singh. In an upcoming project, my character's name is Jasleen Shergill. In my interaction with Shahid during my first day on the sets, he recognised me as Shruti which happens to be my character name from Kabir Singh. So that was pretty funny for both of us. So, I was definitely a lot more comfortable with him this time. And I'm looking forward to working with him again." Let us tell you that Geetika is currently seen in Colors' show, Choti Sarrdaarni.