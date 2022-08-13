Exclusive! Mohammad Nazim Has THIS To Say About His Viral Laptop & Green Tea Memes In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Mohammad Nazim, who shot to fame with the role of Ahem Modi in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, recently opened up about his viral laptop and green tea memes from his show that grabbed everyone's attention on the internet. For the unversed, in the first season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Gopi Bahu (Gia Manek) was seen washing his laptop and Ahem was consuming green tea. Both the scenes are hilarious.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Mohammad Nazim spoke about his viral scenes. The actor said, "My favourite scene is when the laptop is being cleaned and green tea is being consumed. Since social media usage was non-existent and even Instagram hadn't even been founded at the time we shot those precise sequences, I had no idea the scenes I was acting in would one day become so well-known. And when I saw that these films were gaining popularity, I was excited to see that people were enjoying them and showing me so much support."

Interestingly, the actor also revealed that they laughed a few times when they were filming the scenes. Mohammad Nazim said, "We had no idea that it would one day go on to become so well-known at that time. When people email me these memes, I become happier like never before. I always had a smile on my face, and to be very honest, even now, I still get emails almost every day with these pictures from people who see me out and about or at the gym."

After wrapping up Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Mohammad Nazim has decided to take some time to do something new and is not interested in taking a break. Talking about his career, the actor also acted in shows such as Shaurya Aur Suhani, Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and so on.