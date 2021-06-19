Kanika Mann Wants To Do Negative Roles; Actress Spills The Beans About Her First Web Series [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanika Mann On Not Playing Bondita In Barrister Babu

Kanika feels bad as she couldn't sign up for Bondita's role due to date issues. She said, "I realized how emotional people are about their favourite television characters when I got approached for Bondita from Barrister Babu. The news of me being approached for the show went viral, but it also brought with it very different types of reactions. Although I was super excited for it, the dates didn't match, and I then signed up for my upcoming web show."

Kanika Wants To Do Negative Roles

Kanika Mann has created a cute and bubbly image of herself amongst her fans, but the actress is very much keen to play antagonist or grey-shade characters. She told Filmibeat, "I want to do negative characters. I never thought that I would pull it off. I was surprised that I even get offered negative roles and that people think that would fit the bill. But as an actor, I would love to do more roles that can challenge the actor in me. I'm a passionate actor, and would love to try out various characters."

Kanika On Her First Web Show

The actress' first untitled web series has already started creating a buzz amongst the masses. Reports stated that Kanika Mann will be seen romancing Arjun Bijlani in the show. When asked about her character, the diva said, "It's a very beautiful, simple and relatable character. My character is very emotional, and at the same time intelligently handles situations very well. It is super interesting. I hope I do justice to the character."

The Actress Is Now Focusing On Fitness

For the unversed, Kanika Mann had tested positive for COVID-19 a few months ago. Now, she has recovered from the disease and started concentrating on her fitness. The actress said, "During the lockdown, I started to realise how important it is to stay fit and keep our immunity system at its best. I've been working out rigorously and eating as healthy as I can. Health and fitness should and does always come first."

Current Work

Kanika is currently in Jammu and Kashmir, where she's shooting for her next music video which is a Sufi song.