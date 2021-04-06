Abhishek Bachchan Calls His First Film With Karisma Kapoor 'Bearish', But Praises Films With Aishwarya & Rani

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is gung-ho about his upcoming release The Big Bull, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 8, 2021. The film is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who got involved in financial crimes over a period of ten years i.e., from 1980 to 1990.

Recently, during the promotions of the film, Abhishek had a fun interaction with Siddharth Kannan, wherein the duo played the game 'Bullish or Bearish'.

In this game, Abhishek was supposed to categorise his old films with actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, etc., as 'bullish or bearish' and guess what? Abhishek called his first film with Karisma, whom he had dated in the past, 'bearish'.

Yes, you read it right. When Siddharth Kannan asked about the film Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, which also stars Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, Abhishek said, "Well, sadly the film didn't do well, but because it didn't do well and we all worked hard, I would have to say that it was a bearish film." (sic)

When asked about Umrao Jaan, which also features his wife Aishwarya Rai, without wasting a second, the Guru actor called it a 'bullish' film. He further added laughingly, "That's where it all happened." For the unversed, Abhishek was hinting at his love story with Aishwarya. Apparently, he fell in love with her while shooting for Umrao Jaan.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To A Troll Who Said That He Has 'A Beautiful Wife He Doesn't Deserve'

Coming back to the game, when Abhishek was asked about Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, wherein he was paired opposite Rani Mukerji, he said, "Well, it was my best friend's (Goldi Behl) film. So, of course bullish."

Coming back to The Big Bull's release, the film has created a good buzz among the viewers, and if the film turns out to be good, Abhishek will surely be on cloud nine.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Denies Glorifying Harshad Mehta In The Big Bull!