Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To A Troll Who Said That He Has 'A Beautiful Wife He Doesn't Deserve'

When it comes to trolls on social media, Abhishek Bachchan knows how to handle them like a boss! Recently, when the Guru actor shared the trailer of his upcoming film The Big Bull, one of the Twitter users dropped a mean comment on his post.

In the now-deleted tweet, the netizen called Abhishek 'good for nothing' with a 'very beautiful wife'. The Twitter user wrote, "You are good for nothing buddy...the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you've got a very beautiful wife....and from that too that you don't even deserve her."

Abhishek gave him a taste of his own medicine by replying back, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious... who are you referring to because you've tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana (Ileana D'Cruz) and Niki (Nikita Dutta) aren't married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay Devgn, Kookie Gulati, Sohum Shah) so...PS - will get back to you about Disney+Hotstar's marital status."

See his tweet.

Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...

P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the netizens lauded Abhishek for handling the troll with grace and dignity. A Twitter user wrote, "Handling such peoples you are superb AB @juniorbachchan 👏👏👏👏 best of luck for #TheBigBull." "Great abhishek sir, we all proud of you," read another comment. Another user wrote, I love you @juniorbachchan You are always the best with your bang on replies, RESPECT."

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting the release of Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull in which he is essaying the role of a stock broker. The fillm also features Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. Besides this film, Abhishek is also shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

