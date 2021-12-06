Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Was Replaced In Countless Films; 'Important To Understand It Isn't Personal'

Recently when Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance on The Ranveer Show, the actor opened up on his struggle in the film industry. Recalling the wise words that late filmmaker Yash Chopra told him at the premiere of his debut film Refugee, the actor said that over a period of time, he has understood that the film industry is nothing but a business.

Abhishek said, "When I reached the premiere of my first film Refugee, it was at the Liberty Theater in South Mumbai. The entire film industry had been invited to the premiere. I remember walking through the main gate and I remember Yash Chopra was standing there. I took his blessings. He hugged me and he said something to me in my ears, which I will never forget. He said 'Your father brought you till here. Remember that, respect it. From here you have to walk on your own feet because if tonight the film isn't good, by tomorrow morning they'll know and nobody will go see the film. That is, whether you like it or not, is the truth."

He said that he is aware of how the industry can be brutal, Abhishek admitted that he was replaced in countless films and understands that one shouldn't take these things personally.

Abhishek told Ranveer, "It is a business, man. I speak from personal experience. I have been at the end when I didn't get a job, when I was replaced in countless films. I was getting calls from certain makers and six months later, when my films haven't done well not only do they not pick up phone calls, they don't call back. It is important to understand that it is not personal. If you are worth it, they will call you."

The Dhoom actor addressed the nepotism topic as well and said Bollywood likes to work with its 'own' people and that he is aware of his 'immense privilege' and does not want to 'disrespect the lineage.'

He further talked about his superstar-father Amitabh Bachchan's struggles and how he does not take even a moment for granted.

Abhishek said, "That lineage was given to me by a man who left a well-paying job in Kolkata, came to Mumbai, slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, entered a film contest, lost, went to All India Radio, got voice rejected, struggled and made his way. He's paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You've got to stay humble. It is your work that counts," the actor said on the show.

He even narrated a personal story to highlight how his father inspires him to work harder and said, "Since my father's fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, every Sunday there's a crowd of people that come to meet him outside the house. He religiously does everything in his power to be there at 6 in the evening on Sunday to go meet the crowd. There had been times, after I became an actor that, he took me and I call it my Simba moment (referring to The Lion King film). I go there and very reluctantly wave because obviously nobody's there going to wave at me when Mr Bachchan is standing behind you. They are there for him. One day, we came back in and I said 'How does it feel?' The next day, at dinner, he replied - 'The only thought that's going through my head is - Do you think they'll come next Sunday?', and that hit me. I was like wow, man. This teaches you that even at this position you cannot be complacent. You cannot take it for granted. He's the Amitabh Bachchan. There is not a bigger star and better actor than him in the world. His attitude is like I got to work hard because these guys have to come back. Inspiration at home."

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas.