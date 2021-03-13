Exclusive: Ahaan Actor Abuli Mamaji Opens Up About His Debut Film

Debutant Abuli Mamaji is set to steal our hearts with his performance in Nikhil Pherwani directorial Ahaan. The movie showcases the journey of a young man with Down Syndrome and how he forms an unusual friendship with a middle-aged man, Ozzy, who suffers from OCD. The debutant who is gearing up to spread happiness in the lives of the audience with the wholesome movie opened up about the challenges and his aspirations of becoming an actor.

Mamaji shares, "People look at us differently the moment they know that we suffer from a disability, no matter what it is. It's always been a hard path to achieve our dreams because of it. I always dreamt of being on the Big Screen like my hero Salman Khan and today my dream has become a reality. I want Salman Bhai to watch the movie."

The debutant thanked the team of Ahaan for being patient and helping him throughout the shooting of the film. "I'm indeed very lucky that I was given the opportunity to work with people who have worked in the industry for decades. I went through lots of training and workshops to get into the character of Ahaan. I would like to thank Arif sir, Nikhil sir and my entire team for the patience and help throughout my entire course of shooting," says Abuli.

He said, "Shooting for Ahaan has been life-changing. Today I am much more confident in day-to-day life. I hope the audience enjoys the movie and spread love and happiness just like my character Ahaan does in the film." Written & Directed by Nikhil Pherwani, Ahaan, a heartwarming tale of the most unlikely of friendships stars Arif Zakaria, Niharika Singh, Plabita Borthakur, Rajit Kapur, Shilpa Mehta, Kaizaad Kotwal and Introduces Abuli Mamaji, a young man with Down Syndrome in the titular role. A Will Finds Way Films production, this slice-of-life story by Nikhil Pherwani & Abhishek Pherwani is all set to release in cinemas on 19th March 2021.