Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes To Do A Biopic On Neeraj Chopra, Says 'Such Achievements Need To Be Celebrated'

Ayushmann Khurrana is often lauded for his selection of unique scripts and roles resulting in his name being associated with quality content. The actor who is receiving several laurels for his recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also expressed his wish to do a biopic on Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra who made the entire nation proud with his achievement at the Tokyo Olympics in Javelin Throw. Ayushmann stated that he would love to step into the shoes of the athlete for the big screen if a movie is made on him in the near future.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed to a publication stating, "I'm constantly inspired by real people who do extraordinary things. Right now, I'm hugely inspired by Neeraj Chopra and what this youth icon has achieved on the world stage and made our nation incredibly proud. The resolve and the nerves of steel that he showcased at the Olympics to win gold for India needs to be saluted. I would love to play him in a biopic if it's made in the near future and if Neeraj chooses to not play himself on screen. Such achievements need to be celebrated and the life stories of such heroes need to be told to people across the country."

Earlier in an interaction with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed how does he choose scripts for his projects. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor stated, "I seriously believe that the script is everything. The budget, the locations, the look, the feel - all that is garnishing on the top. You can't take away from the script. I think that even if a script is made on a shoestring budget, if it has something amazing to say, then it will automatically do well. Half my films have been directed by first-time directors. So I've always been a risk-taker. My first film was a huge risk. Every film of mine has to be a risk because I have survived by taking risks."

On the work front, Ayushamann Khurrana will be seen in the movie Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. He will also be seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek. Ayushmann will then be seen in a slick actioner titled Action Hero.