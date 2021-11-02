Dia Mirza Reveals Why She Is Overwhelmed About Celebrating Her First Diwali With Son Avyaan

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekha welcomed their first child, son Avyaan earlier this year. The actress who is currently spending some time with her newborn, is excited to ring in his first Diwali after all the challenges the baby had to overcome this year. For those who don't know, Avyaan was born via an emergency C-section in May.

Elaborating on her Diwali plans for this year, Dia told Hindustan Times in a tete-a-tete, "It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile. He is such a pure, joyful spirit."

The actress further said that she and her hubby Vaibhav are grateful to be sharing their very first Diwali with Avyaan. "I hope, as adults, we too can go back to this state of innocence and put our trust in the universe. Both Vaibhav and I are truly grateful that we are sharing our very first Diwali with Avyaan," the actress told tabloid.

Dia also revealed that their Diwali festivities will be sustainable, green and mindful of the environment as she wants to inculcate similar values in her son. "I want to raise my son on a planet that is healthy and not choking on waste and toxins. Be it switching to a plant-based diet, saving energy or not bursting crackers, every choice I make is for the future of the planet and for my son," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year. When a few netizens questioned the timing of her pregnancy, the actress clarified by saying, "Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."