Jacqueline Fernandez Was Offered Ambitious Hollywood And South Movies & Series By Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Jacqueline Fernandez has now been under the radar regarding the Rs 200 crore cheating case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after her equation with him grabbed several eyeballs. The actress has been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the same several times. Now, the latest buzz is that the conman had also offered Jacqueline some ambitious projects from Hollywood and the South movie industry which included movies and series.

According to a news report in India Today, Sukesh Chandrashekhar promised Jacqueline Fernandez a meaty role in a Hollywood project. Apart from this, he also promised her projects including web series and films from the South film industry. The report further mentioned that the Jaane Kahaan Se Ayi Hai actress waited for the directors to confirm her being part of these projects but she did not receive any update regarding the same for months.

The report added that Jacqueline Fernandez fell for all these tall claims of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and as a result is now being investigated in the case. The Housefull 3 actress has also denied being in a relationship with the alleged conman. These speculations started after her mushy pictures with Chandrashekhar had gone viral on social media. These pictures had the conman planting a kiss on her cheeks.

Apart from these projects, Sukesh Chandrashekhar bestowed some extremely lavish gifts on Jacqueline Fernandez. These ranged from luxury cars, expensive accessories, an Arabian horse and Persian cats. It was earlier reported that the gifts given by Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline ranged from three bags from Gucci and Channel, two Gucci gym outfits, two pairs of diamond earrings, expensive bracelet sets and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. In the ongoing investigation, the Kick actress also revealed that she had returned the Mini Cooper car that she had also received as a gift from Sukesh.

A news report in India Today further stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also gifted a BMW car to Jacqueline Fernandez's sister Geraldine Fernandez and a sum total of $1,80,000 along with a Porsche car to Jacqueline's mother. According to an earlier report, an anonymous OTT producer has revealed to a publication that Jacqueline's fiasco with Chandrashekhar might be turned into a web series. Apart from the Brothers actress, Nora Fatehi also came under the radar because of her interaction with the conman.