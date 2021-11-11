Lifestyle Influencer Twinkle Mukherjee: Fashion Has Given Me The True Passion To Live Life

When graduated with a degree in software engineering, Twinkle Mukherjee was expected to take the known route of joining an IT company. But she said she would follow her passion for sports and joined a popular TV news channel as a sports journalist.

Her family was unhappy about her decision but the young girl with a stubborn nature refused to yield to the family pressure. She was an avid follower of football and cricket and a huge sports enthusiast. She made up her mind that she would let her love and passion lead the way of life. She would choose a career that she truly loves. Later, she dabbled with sports management and managed the digital channels for eminent sports personalities.

Driven by her entrepreneurial spirit, she formed a sports management company with her siblings as the co-directors. It was at that time she realized the power of social media and how the influence of popular figures can take the digital world by storm. 'Influencer' culture was still futuristic at that time.

She changed the path slightly from there. It was still digital media but in a new direction. It was to build self-identity. The idea was casual. Fashion was her long-nurtured hobby. She casually wanted to share the tips on how to team up dresses with accessories, what color would be complimenting another to create a look, seasonal fashion, latest trends etc.

What followed was gifts from brands, that gradually grew into long term partnerships and collaborations and ultimately a call from the famous international designer brands to review their collection that they were showcasing in Paris Fashion Week. That was immediately followed by calls from New York, Milan as well as Paris and some huge brand endorsement deals.

"It feels surreal to think that a software engineering graduate who actually wanted to follow her passion for sports and shifted her focus on fashion which she considers her eternal love eventually builds a career in that." she exerts.

"You don't always need to have a degree, you just need to have true love in your heart and you also need to be passionate about the subject. Creative fields are magical. It doesn't get created from the textbooks. Its creation is based on your imagination, visualization and illustration. That's the beauty of it." she expresses.

"I love fashion whole-heartedly and now I pretty much live for it. It's time I give something back to fashion. I'm having some amazing ideas since the lockdown period just like everybody else stuck at home. While some of us can give a shape to it, some of us can't. I'm trying to be a little brave and get into the first category as I have been challenging myself the whole life and I love doing that. I can't wait for starting to travel again which fuels my passion even more. I'm always attracted by different cultures and styles. It's my biggest inspiration to live life." she signs off.