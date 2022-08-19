Real beauty is to be true to oneself; makes me feel good: Eva Fleurose
After spending years and years and holding a long led experience in pockets eva fleurose not only a super responsible and loving mother to two daughters but also a successful fashion and beauty influencer/expert . A true fashion allures the beauty in each part of life .
Starting her journey from her native place poland to moving to london at very young age of 17 for pursuing her dreams and then goes a never ending journey. She got herself recognised for her work and talent in Paris , malloraco and a long list that follows . Fashion is something which have fascinated her ever since her childhood . She use to style her family ,friends and cousins for parties and vacations. After looking at her everlasting talent for so long eva's sister convinced her to take it on a larger scale by reaching out to social media. Which was one of the best decisions she made .
If we talk about her style , she says it is a total mixture from being sporty and casual to bod dresses with high heels on and set ready for a date . Not only this but also she is a makeup artist who likes to dress hairs and give diffrent and beautiful looks to her clients. Asking what motivates her , she answered in a positive zeel that ,
"Real beauty is to be true to oneself. That's what makes me feel good."
And
on
asking
what
according
to
her
is
considered
to
be
beautiful
,
wisely
she
said,
"The
beauty
of
a
woman
is
not
in
a
facial
mode
but
the
true
beauty
in
a
woman
is
reflected
in
her
soul.
It
is
the
caring
that
she
lovingly
gives
the
passion
that
she
shows.
The
beauty
of
a
woman
grows
with
the
passing
years."
After this it is evident that Eva Fleurose is not only a fashionista or beautician but a true epitome of positive mindset and inspiration .