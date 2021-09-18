Mohit Raina Spills The Beans About His Role In Shiddat; 'Hoping People Will Love It'

Recently the makers of Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan's upcoming film Shiddat dropped the trailer which looks promising. The romantic drama also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. While the trailer revealed that Sunny and Radhika play a young couple passionately in love with each other, the makers have kept Mohit and Diana's role under wraps.

In a chat with an entertainment portal, Mohit has opened up about his role in Shiddat. The Mumbai Diaries actor revealed that he essays the character of Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal)'s mentor in the movie.

Mohit told Film Companion, "Shiddat is basically again something that I have never done before. It's full on romance, which I wanted to do. What I can tell you right now is that it's a story about a guy (Sunny Kaushal), who can go to any extent to get his love back in his life. I play his mentor or guardian. It's a very different role. I also saw the trailer and understood from it that it'll be like a pure love story."

He continued, "I too don't know how it has shaped up and how it's going to be like, but I play Sunny's mentor/guardian. It's a very different story, it's very interesting and Kunal (Kunal Deshmukh), our director, has done a fabulous job. The music is amazing and these two (Kaushal and Radhika Madan) are looking fantastic. I am hoping that people will love it and see me in a very different way. Thankfully, there's no foul language over there, so I'll be saved."

In the same interview, Mohit also spoke at length about the challenges he faced in Bollywood when he made his transition to films from television.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor told the entertainment portal, "There were a lot of challenges initially. There were lots of scripts that came to me, which I wouldn't like to name. But there was a very A+ project with a leading lady involved, and there was this negative character in the film. I had gone to meet the makers and was in a coffee shop. Everything was almost finalized. That was the first time I was meeting them outside. There was an elderly couple who were sitting and having coffee over there on the next table. They came up to me and touched my feet. They hugged me and they were kind and very emotional. So these makers saw this and realized, 'We can't do this to this guy, he won't be accepted in this way.' Because they understood that this was the kind of following I had where people loved me so much, they said, 'Mohit, let's forget it, we don't think you will be able to do it.'"

"I said I will be able to do it, but you know how these things are. So, it has its own challenges, it has its own problems. In a way, you have to be careful, because your audience is really different. I got lot of feedback saying, 'Your language has been very foul as Dr. Kaushik Oberoi (Mumbai Diaries). We have never seen you like that in real life.' Maybe I was too much into it, or I didn't realize it, or what they've written in the script, so I have no memory of it right now, but that was something that made me realize that for the kind of people who see me like that [the man who played God], they don't want me to go into that space. They want me to do something very different than that, so you have to find a balance somewhere, where you satisfy their love while satisfying your hunger and niche as an actor too," Mohit told Film Companion.

Coming back to Shiddat, the Kunal Deshmukh directorial is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 1, 2021.