Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Diana Penty Start Filming For Sabbir Khan's Supernatural Thriller Adbhut

Sabbir Khan's upcoming supernatural thriller Adbhut featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra has hit the shooting floors. The cast of the film took to their respective social media handles to share this news.

Nawazuddin took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into the world of Adbhut and captioned his post as, "The #ADBHUT journey begins ! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this @dianapenty @shreyadhan13 @rohanmehra." Adbut marks Nawazuddin's second collaboration with Sabbir Khan after Tiger Shroff's 2017 film Munna Michael.

Diana Penty expressed her excitement over beginning work on this new project and wrote, "And...the #Adbhut journey begins! 🎬 So excited to work with @sabbir24x7 @nawazuddin._siddiqui, @shreyadhan13 & @rohanmehra. #Adbhut is a supernatural thriller that's sure to give you the chills! 👻 Really looking forward...it's something I've never attempted before 🤓 Cant wait 💃🏻💃🏻."

"The #Adbhut journey begins! Gear up for one of the most shocking films of 2022 with @sabbir24x7 directorial #Adbhut, a supernatural thriller...Super excited to work along with @nawazuddin._siddiqui, @dianapenty & @rohanmehra. This movie is sure to give you chills!," wrote Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Rohan Mehra wrote, "My next feature film! Thrilled to begin the #Adbhut journey! Gear up for one of the most shocking films of 2022. I can't wait to be directed by @sabbir24x7 and super excited to work alongside @nawazuddin._siddiqui, @dianapenty and @shreyadhan13. This supernatural thriller is sure to give you chills!"

Director Sabbir Khan said in an official statement, "After Nikamma, this is the second film that will be produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. We always seem to be on the same page when it comes to cinematic experiences and creative direction and we are equally excited about this story that brings together a powerhouse ensemble like Nawazuddin, Diana, Shreya, and Rohan. We hope the film will engage the audiences in a big way."

