Nawazuddin Siddiqui Blasts Celebs For Posting Vacations Pictures Amid Pandemic; Says 'Have A Heart'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently called out celebrities for posting pictures of themselves vacationing at various exotic locations including Maldives as the country reels from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking with Spotboye, the Sacred Games actor lashed out at celebrities for being tone-deaf sharing their vacation pictures amid the pandemic and said, "These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. ...Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo (People don't have food to eat and here, they are throwing money. They should be ashamed)."

Nawazuddin further requested these celebrities to have a heart and stop taunting those who are suffering.

"But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne, Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai (These people have made Maldives a joke). I don't know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of COVID are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don't taunt those who are suffering," Nawazuddin told the entertainment portal.

The actor said that he feels the lack of empathy comes from an inability to talk about serious matters and added, "As a community, we entertainers in India need to grow up."

On being asked if he has any plans of holidaying in Maldives, the actor replied, "No way. I am in my home town Budhana with my family. That's my Maldives."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects include Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

On a related note, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani recently got trolled on social media for rushing to Maldives for a vacation amid the COVID-19 crisis.