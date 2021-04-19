Shobhaa De Slams Bollywood Celebrities Flaunting Pictures From Their Exotic Vacations: Height Of Vulgarity

In her latest Instagram post, Indian columnist and novelist Shobhaa De slammed B-town celebrities for jetting off to exotic locations like the Maldives, Goa, etc., while the situation in India gets worse owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Shobhaa shared a note penned by Rohini Iyer on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Hello!!! Listen up! Loved this post passionately articulated by Rohini Iyer. Wanted to share it here , and I am not good with techno stuff - Repost etc. Okay? Idea is to get her message across. Well said @rohiniyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private. @rohiniyer."

Have a look at the post here..

As expected, many netizens agreed with her post as they are already furious at celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, etc., for vacationing in the Maldives, despite strict restrictions in Maharashtra. Many netizens also urged the Maharashtra government to take strict actions against the celebrities travelling abroad just for vacation.

Meanwhile, among all the celebrities who have gone to the Maldives, Tiger and Disha are getting trolled insanely. While Disha is being slammed for flaunting pictures from her exotic vacation, Tiger is being roasted by netizens for preaching his followers to 'stay home' while he himself is on a vacation. Ranbir, Alia and Sara, on the other hand, have not posted any picture from the exotic location yet.

