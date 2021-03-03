Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi To Have One Of A Kind Trailer Launch

Eros International is all set to unveil the trailer of the most anticipated film, Haathi Mere Saathi with all pomp and grandeur in Chennai and Hyderabad on March 3. The entire cast and crew including Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain along with director, Prabu Solomon will be present at the launches.

The team will showcase the trailer on the morning of March 3 in Chennai and then jet off to Hyderabad to showcase it on the same day. On 4th March, the entire cast and crew will unveil the Haathi Mere Saathi trailer (Hindi) over a virtual press conference.

This adventure drama will be releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Rana plays the protagonist in all the three versions along with Pulkit Samrat (Hindi), and Vishnu Vishal in Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu). The film also stars talented actresses, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The film's highlight is the special artiste, Unni the incredible elephant.

The makers chose to release the trailer on 3rd March as it happens to be World Wildlife Day in an on ground event both in Chennai and Hyderabad adhering to strict covid precautions. This will be followed by a virtual press conference for the Hindi audiences on 4 March. Woah! Three city trailer launches within a span of 24 hours is a bonanza for fans indeed!

Haathi Mere Saathi is a story inspired by multiple events and traces the narrative of a man (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem. Fans have been looking forward to this endearing tale of a special bond between a man and elephants.

This will be a hat-trick for Rana as Haathi Mere Saathi is the third trilingual film, post the mammoth Baahubali series and The Ghazi Attack, films that received immense love across the globe.

The film is directed by National Award winning director, Prabu Solomon, an expert on films around wildlife. It is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

The pan-India multi-lingual film will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021. So, lock your date for a wild, wild adventure.

