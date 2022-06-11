Aditya Roy Kapur Calls Acting A Funny Job; 'The Main Thing Is To Be Able To Make Peace With Ups & Downs'

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film OM: The Battle Within, Aditya Roy Kapur talked about the unpredictable nature of an actor's job and said that one should be able to make peace with the ups and downs in his/her career.

The actor said, "It is a funny job we have. It is unpredictable and I think the main thing is to be able to make peace with ups and downs. Early on in your career, you are not so well equipped to handle it. But as the years go on, you realise that it is all transient. Things don't go well, or they go really well, but you still have to prove yourself the next Friday and the one after it. It is just about keeping your sense of self-confidence intact no matter what happens around you. That's the biggest and most important thing."

OM: The Battle Within is Aditya Roy Kapur's first out-and-out action entertainer. However, the actor doesn't want to stick doing only one particular genre.

"I don't want to be stuck with doing just one thing. I think it is important for an actor to push and try to do different things. So, you don't get too comfortable in any one genre. So, while this is something that I feel is a start to many, I don't want to do only action films," he shared with the reporters.

The Aashiqui 2 actor also talked about how he prepped himself for the role of a para commando. He said that he had to learn action as he has never dabbled with this genre before. Aditya revealed that he underwent training in martial arts for four months and had to build his body.

"It was two hours of action in the day, two hours of weight training at night, and in the middle of the day, we would meet for writing sessions, and boot camp," the actor said at the event.

Aditya Roy Kapur whose last screen appearance was in Karan Johar's period film Kalank, is paired opposite Sanjana Sanghi in OM: The Battle Within. The film helmed by Kapil Verma, is slated to release in theatres on July 1.