Ananya Pandey & Aditya Roy Kapur Engagement Date: B-Town Couple Getting Engaged Soon? Here's What We Know

Ananya
Pandey
And
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
Engagement
Date
Revealed:
Bollywood's
most
talked
couple
Ananya
Pandey
and
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
have
reportedly
been
dating
each
other
since
Karan
Johar's
50th
birthday.
It's
been
2
years
now
and
the
couple
is
speculated
to
still
be
going
strong.
There
are
news
that
Ananya
and
Aditya
are
now
planning
to
getting
engaged.
Until
now,
neither
of
them
have
made
any
formal
announcement
about
their
relationship
but
at
many
instances
Ananya
intentionally
brought
up
her
love
life.
ARE
ANANYA
PANDEY
AND
ADITYA
ROY
KAPUR
PLANNING
AN
ENGAGEMENT?
There
are
reports
swirling
around
the
web
that
the
B-town
couple
is
now
planning
to
make
their
relationship
official.
An
insider
spilled
the
tea
to
Bollywood
Life,
saying,
"Ananya
and
Aditya
may
get
engaged
very
soon." However,
the
exact
date
of
the
engagement
has
not
yet
been
revealed.
The
insider
claimed
that
there
hasn't
been
any
formal
announcement
about
the
engagement.
There
are
chances
that
the
couple
might
just
"drop
a
bomb
by
sharing
pictures" about
their
engagement.
Ananya
and
Aditya
are
allegedly
planning
to
take
a
step
ahead
in
their
relationship
now
when
they
are
at
a
stable
phase
in
their
acting
careers.
The
insider
claimed,
"Both
are
enjoying
the
appreciation
that
they
have
been
receiving
for
their
respective
work.
And
on
their
personal
lives
too,
Ananya
and
Aditya
are
extra
it
comfortable
with
each
other
and
would
like
to
take
one
step
ahead
in
their
relationship."
It
is
believed
that
Ananya's
family
is
okay
with
them
getting
engaged
and
eventually
married
in
the
future.
ANANYA
PANDEY
CONFESSES
SHE
AND
ADITYA
ROY
KAPUR
ARE
NOT
JUST
FRIENDS
Kho
Gaye
Hum
Kaha
actress
Ananya
recently
had
a
conversation
about
her
beau
at
Neha
Dhupia's
'No
Filter
Neha'
podcast.
While
having
a
chit-chat,
Neha
said
to
Ananya,
"I
clicked
a
photograph
and
got
the
hashtag
An-Adi.
You
and
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
were
just
talking,
so
I
am
just
gonna
clarify
that
you
guys
are
just
friends,
just
talking
I
happened
to
click
a
photograph
at
Kriti
Sanon's
Diwali
party,
and
people
started
zooming
in
on
it.
Do
you
wanna
talk
about
that
moment?"
Ananya
cleared
all
the
rumors
with
her
reply.
She
said,
"I
never
said
we
were
just
friends,
Neha.
You
said
that," subtly
confirming
she
is
dating
Aditya.