Esha Gupta Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Currently Under Home Quarantine

Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram stories to inform her followers that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Baadshaho actress revealed that she has isolated herself and is currently under home quarantine.

Esha wrote in a note, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine."

"I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp I love you all!," she signed off her note.

Esha Gupta On Getting Trolled For Sharing Bold Photos: Why Not Ask Men To Cover Up?

With the the third wave of the pandemic raising its ugly head throughout the country, many Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Prem Chopra, Prateik Babbar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Ekta Kapoor and others are down with this virus.

Coming back to Esha Gupta, the actress had recently caught eyeballs when she shared some mushy pictures Manuel Campos Guallar from their New Year celebration.

Esha Gupta Recalls Being Abused By Director

Dressed in a gorgeous satin corset gown with her hair carefully wrapped in a bun, the actress was seen kissing Manuel who looked dapper in a black tux. She had captioned the clicks as, "2022 from mine to you♥️."

Known for films like Jaanat 2, Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom and Baadshaho, Esha recently appeared in MX Players web series Nakaab which was helmed by Ken Ghosh.