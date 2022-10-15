Huma Qureshi Points Fingers At Patriarchy For Stereotyping Beauty Standards, Says ‘Notions Need To Go'

Actress Huma Qureshi has been honest about her life's journey to self-love and being body shamed. The actress recently opened up about how society makes us believe that a certain weight is beautiful or glamorous and blamed patriarchy for it. Huma is currently gearing up for her next big release, Double XL. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal and marks the Bollywood debut of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Double XL tells the story of two plus-size women navigating through a society prejudiced against women's weight and questions traditional notions of beauty. Coming from an industry that pays more attention to glamour, with the film, Huma intends to help girls who suffer from body image issues.

Talking about her film Double XL, Huma said society and patriarchy are to blame for setting up a certain notion of beauty.

"It's all about feeling confident and believing that one can look glamorous if one feels glamorous. Patriarchy and society conditions us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous," Huma was quoted as per a Zeenews report.

Huma also added, "It's high time we do away with these notions. Also, I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves."

Huma went on to say that feeling good about your body has nothing to do with clothes or weight. "The point of me wanting to produce a film like Double XL was to shatter notions of how weight is equated with beauty and desirability. When I was all set to play a femme fatale, why was I succumbing to the rules made by society and not feeling beautiful in my own skin? I have realised that feeling and looking sexy is not because of the clothes you wear or because somebody weighs a certain weight," said Huma.

Huma Qureshi, who turned producer with Double XL, was last seen in the critically-acclaimed web show, Maharani 2. The actress will soon be seen in a biopic, essaying the role of a popular food writer and chef, Tarla Dalal. She also has Netflix original Monica O My Darling, alongside Rajkummar Rao, and another with Dinesh Vijan's production, Pooja Meri Jaan.

Double XL hits the theatres on November 4th.