In Memory Of ‘Chhello Show’ Actor Rahul Koli, The Makers Decided To Set Up A Trust Fund

Chhello Show or The Last Film Show in English generated quite a buzz in the country after it was selected as India's official entry into the Oscars. However, nobody could think that movie will truly become the last film for one of its child actors, Rahul Koli. Koli died after fighting and eventually losing the battle against leukaemia. Now, in his honour, the makers of the film have decided to set up a trust fund to support patients with blood cancer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dipen Raval, Rahul's co-actor in the film said that the entire film crew was attached to each other like a family. He told that none of the scenes where Rahul was running showed any symptoms of blood cancer. He revealed that even his family was undergoing financial crises. He emotionally added, "Aaj humari ek aankh mein khushi ke aaansu hain ke Oscar buzz hai, aur doosri aankh mein Rahul ko khone ke gum kea ansu hai."

As per reports, Rahul Koli's family lost everything in the Gujrat floods. His father had to mortgage his auto-rickshaw to stay afloat. By a twist of fates, they met director Pan Nalin and producer Dhee Momaya helped them get their rikshaw back.

The makers were in constant contact with Rahul's family during the treatment and were taking care of all the financial expenses. The family was even in the process of a bone marrow transplant. However, destiny had other plans and Rahul lost the battle too soon.

Now Chhello Show team is amid conversations about setting up a trust fund in Rahul Koli's memory. His family will get a monthly sum that will go towards helping other children with the treatment of blood cancer and bone marrow transplant.