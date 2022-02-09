'Mud Mud Ke' Teaser: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Jacqueline Fernandez And Michele Morrone's Hot Chemistry

Trust Jacqueline Fernandez to set the screen on fire every time she features in a music video. The teaser of her eagerly-awaited song 'Mud Mud Ke' unveiled recently has been hugely appreciated by the viewers, industry, critics and especially her ardent fans who couldn't stop raving about her sizzling hot avatar in the song and her chemistry with Hollywood star Michele Morrone.

Featuring dance, drama and high-speed action, 'Mud Mud Ke', sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, comes across as a foot-tapping club number with an interesting narrative featuring Jacqueline and Michele. While we see Michele walking inside the club with swag, Jacqueline impresses dancing in a shimmery silver dress. In no time, all the action then shifts outdoors as we see Michele and Jacqueline in a sports car being chased by others.

Within no time, Jacqueline's fans took to their social media to applaud the teaser, particularly praising the chemistry between her and Michele. "Hotness level increase more," wrote one fan. "Hotttttttttttttttt!" commented another.

Comments like 'hotness overload', 'give us the whole song already', 'superb sizzling' and 'they both are looking damn beautiful together' has taken over Jacqueline's recent post also gives fans a glimpse of what we can expect from her chemistry with Michele in the full song launching on February 12.

Jacqueline has an envious line-up of big banners in her kitty including two films Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Attack with John Abraham, a Hollywood project along with other unannounced projects.