Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Celebrate His Birthday At Cannes 2022 For The Seventh Time

The versatility king, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's talent has set a benchmark for the actors to achieve while leaving the masses buzzing about the same. Being a perfect blend of talent with destiny, the actor will be again seen at the Cannes 2022 on the occasion of his birthday.

It's a perfect epitome of his hard work that Nawazuddin has made his way to the Cannes Film Festival while he will be celebrating his birthday there for the 7th time this year.

From his 2012 release Miss Lovely and Gangs of Wasseypur, then 2013 releases Monsoon Shootout, The Lunchbox, Bombay Talkies followed by 2016 release Psycho Raman and 2018 release Manto was all the movies that were nominated at Cannes Film Festival and coincidently the actor has been present their celebrating his birthday. And this year too, the actor is present at Cannes 2022 on the occasion of his birthday.

The actor attended the event as an Indian delegate to receive an honor for the country that he was seen sharing on his social media too. Having seen such a wonderful co-occurrence, we can only say that this is the best gift one can ever ask for!

The actor has always been seen bringing up some uber-cool attire at the red carpet event at the Cannes Flim Festival. He has mostly been found donning blazers suited with matching pants.

On the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.