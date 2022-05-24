Neetu Kapoor Recalls Meeting A Psychiatrist After Rishi Kapoor's Death, But Soon She Stopped Seeing Him

On April 30, 2020, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last and left for his heavenly abode. Since then, his wife Neetu Kapoor has been keeping herself busy so that she does not let his absence affect her to an extreme point.

Speaking about the same in an interview with Health Shots, Neetu said, "You know, life makes you strong. When you go through ups and downs. And when we go through the downs, we think it's our worst time. But I feel that's the best time because that's the way God is making you stronger to deal with whatever comes in your life."

She further said that she has gone through loads of harder times in her life, and that's what made her strong enough to deal with every situation. She further said that she was stronger than her husband. If there was anything happening in their life, she would give him strength to deal with it.

"I was always the stronger one. Whatever it is you're feeling, whatever your issue is, you must do something. If you are having a mental health problem, see a psychiatrist," added Kapoor.

In the same interview, she recalled meeting a psychiatrist after Rishi Kapoor's demise and said that after consulting the doctor, she realised that she is stronger than what the doctor was saying.

"I went to a psychiatrist. After my husband (left), I used to consult a doctor, but then I said, 'I am stronger than what the doctor is saying'. The doctor was telling me to do things that I already knew, so I thought to myself 'Why am I not doing these myself?'. And so, I stopped seeing the doctor and I dealt with my 'missing him', 'feeling low' feelings within myself, and made myself stronger," concluded Kapoor.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

