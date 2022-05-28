Neetu Kapoor Reveals Her Surprise For Alia Bhatt That She Gave Her On Wedding Day; 'I Made Alia Happy'

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends. When their pictures surfaced on social media, it brightened up everyone's day. After all, sheer joy was written all over the leaked pictures from Alia-Ranbir's wedding. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Ranbir's actress-mom Neetu Kapoor opened up about the wedding and revealed how she surprised Alia on her D-day.

She told India Today, "The wedding dance was all my idea, actually. I told everyone we should do something, even though the time is less. I had to do dancing, I told them. So we practiced whatever we could for a day. We even planned, me and Reema. We planned to do Gidda, which is like a Punjabi traditional dance. We tried something new. We did gidda, then new songs and then Ranbir joined them. It was really fun."

Neetu further said that Alia was left surprised because she had no idea that her mother-in-law had planned the dance performance last minute.

"Even Alia was surprised because she did not know we were going to do this. It was a surprise for her. It was very nice. If we had more time, I would have made sure everyone was there and everyone danced," said Neetu.

She concluded by saying that she was content to see Alia's beaming face after her surprise.

"Both Ranbir and Alia had fun. I just felt happy knowing I made Alia happy," said Kapoor.

With respect to work, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli in the lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.