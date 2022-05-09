Neetu Kapoor Reveals REAL REASON Why Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Got Married So Privately And Avoided Paparazzi

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sent the nation in tizzy with their wedding pictures. Unlike the other Kapoors, Ranbir and Alia got married in a private ceremony which was strictly attended by their close friends and family members. But did you know that Ranbir and Alia were supposed to get married in South Africa? Well, in her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Neetu Kapoor made many interesting revelations about her son's wedding.

While speaking about why Ranbir and Alia chose to keep their wedding news under the blankets, Neetu told Film Companion, "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement."

Neetu Kapoor further revealed that she and her family couldn't even shop, because if they were spotted at the shops then everyone will know the wedding is happening.

"We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived," added Neetu.

She further revealed that Ranbir and Alia wanted to get married in South Africa, but owing to some reasons they zeroed in on Mumbai.

"Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that 'we'll go to South Africa, we'll do a recee,' and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we'll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts. But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful," revealed the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress.