The Kashmir Files Row: Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar & Others REACT To IFFI Jury Head’s ‘Vulgar’ Remark

IFFI Jury Head Calls The Kashmir Files A ‘Vulgar Movie’

During the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa 2022, jury head Nadav Lapid stated, "All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life".

Pallavi Joshi Calls The Entire Incident Unfortunate

Pallavi Joshi, who played a key role in The Kashmir Files, shared a statement and wrote, "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier".

Shame On Such People, Says Puneet Issar

During an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Puneet Issar stated that though he respects individual opinions, he is shocked by Lapid's choice of words. "Shame on such people. I am sure he hasn't watched the film. Instead, these words were put in his mouth. He could have said that he didn't like the film. But calling it vulgar..... From which angle is the movie vulgar," he added.

The Kashmir Files Is Not Vulgar But Shows Reality: Darshan Kumar

Furthermore, Darshan Kumar also reacted to Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks about The Kashmir Files and told Filmibeat that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. He said, "Each one of us has our own opinion of whatever we see or feel. However, we can't deny the fact that The Kashmir Files is a film that has portrayed the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s exodus. All I want to say is that the film isn't vulgar in any way but shows the real picture to the world".

Nadav Lapid’s Remark Shows His Mentality: Chinmay Mandlekar

Meanwhile, Chinmay Mandlekar, who played a key role in The Kashmir Files, also expressed his opinions on the matter and said that Nadav Lapid's remark shows his mentality. "This is just one person's opinion who happens to be the jury head of IFFI 2022. Every person is entitled to his/her opinion. It is unfortunate that he gave the controversial remark from such a prestigious platform. However, it doesn't affect the film and the reality shown in it".

Anupam Kher Slammed Nadav Lapid For His Remark

Earlier, Anupam Kher had slammed the IFFI Jury Head for his remark about The Kashmir Files and stated, "It's shameful for a person from a community (Jews) that suffered the holocaust to make such offensive remarks on a movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. May God give him wisdom. If the holocaust is right, then the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is also right".