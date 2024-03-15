The Kashmir Files, The Regime: Best Political Satires To Watch On OTT (Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema)

The
genre
of
political
thrillers
is
the
most
engaging,
offering
sharp
commentary,
humor,
and
thought-provoking
insights
into
the
world
of
politics.
Whether
you're
a
political
aficionado
seeking
insight
or
simply
looking
for
riveting
storytelling,
these
cinematic
presentations
promise
to
captivate,
inform,
and
ignite
discussion.
Step
into
the
intriguing
world
of
politics
with
our
curated
list
of
must-watch
films
and
shows
that
delve
deep
into
the
corridors
of
power,
intrigue,
and
socio-political
commentary.
1.
Ungli
Ungli
explores
the
themes
of
vigilantism
and
exposes
the
widespread
corruption
in
the
country.
The
film
features
a
strong
star
cast
including
Sanjay
Dutt,
Emraan
Hashmi,
Randeep
Hooda,
Kangana
Ranaut,
Neha
Dhupia,
Angad
Bedi,
and
Neil
Bhoopalam.
The
plot
follows
a
police
officer
as
he
tracks
down
a
notorious
'Ungli
gang'
that
targets
unethical
and
power-hungry
individuals,
aiming
to
expose
them
and
impart
a
lesson
of
morality.
Where
to
watch:
Netflix
2.
The
Regime
The
HBO
mini
series
The
Regime
revolves
around
Kate
Winslet's
character
Elena
Vernham,
the
chancellor
of
an
authoritarian
fictional
European
nation.
The
plot
follows
the
tumultuous
rise
and
fall
of
a
fictional
authoritarian
government
in
a
contemporary
setting.
Set
in
a
politically
charged
landscape,
the
series
navigates
the
cunning
maneuvers
and
power
struggles
within
the
regime's
inner
circle,
led
by
the
enigmatic
and
charismatic
dictator.
As
the
regime
tightens
its
grip
on
power,
it
faces
resistance
from
a
diverse
group
of
individuals
determined
to
challenge
its
oppressive
rule.
With
themes
of
loyalty,
betrayal,
and
moral
ambiguity,
"The
Regime"
offers
a
gripping
portrayal
of
the
complexities
of
authoritarianism
and
the
human
cost
of
unchecked
power.
Through
its
intricate
storytelling
and
compelling
characters,
the
series
explores
the
fragile
balance
between
security
and
freedom
in
a
society
on
the
brink
of
upheaval.
Where
to
watch:
JioCinema
3.
The
Kashmir
Files
"The
Kashmir
Files"
is
a
powerful
and
poignant
film
that
sheds
light
on
the
untold
stories
of
the
Kashmiri
Pandit
exodus
in
the
late
1980s
and
early
1990s.
Directed
by
Vivek
Agnihotri,
the
film
follows
the
journey
of
a
journalist
named
Aisha,
portrayed
by
Mithun
Chakraborty,
who
is
determined
to
uncover
the
truth
behind
the
tragic
events
that
led
to
the
forced
displacement
of
thousands
of
Kashmiri
Pandits
from
their
homeland.
Through
a
series
of
interviews
and
flashbacks,
the
film
reveals
the
harrowing
experiences
of
the
Kashmiri
Pandit
community
as
they
faced
persecution,
violence,
and
loss
in
their
own
homeland.
As
Aisha
delves
deeper
into
the
dark
chapters
of
history,
she
confronts
the
painful
realities
of
betrayal,
survival,
and
resilience
that
define
the
Kashmiri
Pandit
exodus.
"The
Kashmir
Files"
is
a
thought-provoking
and
emotionally
charged
film
that
confronts
the
audience
with
the
harsh
realities
of
communal
violence
and
the
enduring
quest
for
justice
and
reconciliation.
Where
to
watch:
ZEE5
4.
Indu
Sarkar
"Indu
Sarkar"
is
a
gripping
political
drama
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
Indian
Emergency
period
in
the
mid-1970s.
Directed
by
Madhur
Bhandarkar,
the
film
follows
the
story
of
Indu,
played
by
Kirti
Kulhari,
a
timid
woman
who
finds
herself
unwittingly
caught
up
in
the
tumultuous
events
of
the
time.
As
the
country
faces
a
state
of
emergency,
Indu's
life
takes
an
unexpected
turn
when
she
becomes
embroiled
in
the
political
machinations
of
the
ruling
government.
Amidst
the
backdrop
of
censorship,
oppression,
and
widespread
human
rights
violations,
Indu
finds
her
voice
and
courage
to
resist
the
oppressive
regime.
With
themes
of
freedom,
rebellion,
and
sacrifice,
"Indu
Sarkar"
is
a
poignant
portrayal
of
one
woman's
journey
to
find
her
identity
and
stand
up
against
injustice
in
a
time
of
political
turmoil.
Where
to
watch:
Disney
+
Hotstar
5.
Madam
Secretary
"Madam
Secretary"
is
a
gripping
political
drama
television
series
that
follows
the
life
and
career
of
Elizabeth
McCord,
portrayed
by
Téa
Leoni,
a
former
CIA
analyst
who
unexpectedly
becomes
the
U.S.
Secretary
of
State.
Balancing
her
demanding
role
as
a
diplomat
with
her
responsibilities
as
a
wife
and
mother,
Elizabeth
navigates
through
complex
international
crises,
diplomatic
negotiations,
and
political
intrigue.
With
her
intelligence,
integrity,
and
unwavering
commitment
to
diplomacy,
Elizabeth
tackles
a
wide
range
of
global
challenges
while
grappling
with
personal
and
ethical
dilemmas
along
the
way.
As
she
strives
to
uphold
American
values
and
promote
peace
on
the
world
stage,
Elizabeth
emerges
as
a
formidable
leader
and
a
beacon
of
hope
in
a
rapidly
changing
world.
"Madam
Secretary"
offers
a
captivating
blend
of
suspense,
drama,
and
political
intrigue,
providing
viewers
with
a
compelling
glimpse
into
the
inner
workings
of
international
diplomacy.
Where
to
watch:
Amazon
Prime
Video