Vijay Varma Detests The Idea Of Actors Being Called Strugglers; Calls It Snark Remark

Actor Vijay Varma who recently impressed everyone with his brilliant performance in Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings, opened up about his journey as an actor in the film industry and said that he detests the idea of actors being called strugglers.

Elaborating his point, he told Times Of India that when he started out, the wide-eyed, innocence and optimism helped him to explore the film industry. He kept thinking that every opportunity he got, including auditions, was a stepping stone helping him to get closer to what he eventually wanted - a career that would let him make a living out of what he loves.

He further said, "I detest the idea of artistes, especially actors, being called strugglers. In any other profession if a young person is out of work, they are called unemployed. Only in the field of acting, when an actor doesn't have work, he or she is called a struggler. This kind of snark remark at my profession is something that doesn't sit well with me." (sic)

Did you know Vijay played his first lead role in Amit Kumar's film Monsoon Shootout? The actor called the film a personal achievement.

He said that he had never imagined himself getting a film so early in his career and that too as a lead.

He further added, "Nobody was making films with a leading man that didn't fit a certain stereotype of leading men that people in the industry had. Monsoon Shootout went to the Cannes Film Festival, and I walked the red carpet there. It all felt great, but then we had to wait a long time for it to be released. So, while Monsoon Shootout was a personal achievement, it didn't become a path-breaking event in my career."

The film that did become path-breaking for him was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Vijay asserted that Gully Boy changed a lot of things for him, including public's perception.

"Before that, whenever my name was pitched for a role, people would ask 'Who is Vijay Varma?'. I think that question got answered with Gully Boy and that was a significant thing for me," concluded Varma.