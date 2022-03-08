Women's Day 2022: Saroj Khan To Kruti Mahesh; 5 Powerful Female Choreographers In Film Industry

Women have outdone themselves in every walk of life and well, it is safe to say that they have so much more to do. Women also play a crucial role in Bollywood, and not just those in front of the camera, but also those working behind the camera. Bollywood and dance numbers do go hand in hand, and making those dance numbers grand, are the so many women in the field, who have set a benchmark, and keep achieving more.

This Women's Day, we decided to talk about female choreographers, who have made a name in the industry with all the good work they've done, and continue to do. And the testimony to their work are the National Film Awards that they've won.

Here's looking at 5 such female choreographers:

Laxmibai Kolhapurkar

Laxmibai won the first ever National Film Award for Best Choreography in 1992 for her song in the Marathi film Ek Hota Vidushak. And not only that, she was also the first female choreographer to win the award in the country.

Saroj Khan

The late choreographer has given Bollywood a number of hook steps that have stayed with us since forever - right from Dola Re Dola from Devdas to her choreography in Tamil movie Sringaram, and of course, the much loved song Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met. She was an exemplary dancer, and her steps sure breathed a one of its kind life into every song she choreographed.

Kruti Mahesh

Kruti, along with Jyoti Tomar, won the National Film Award for her choreography for Padmaavat song Ghoomar. We have seen the beauty that this song has exuded and the popularity that it gained, and due credits to the duo for the same. In fact, Kruti might be headed for her second award as her most recent song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Dholida, has won her immense applause and continues to be the talking point right since the song's teaser came out. Other songs she has choreographed for include Ek Dil Ek Jaan and Holi from the same film, and Garmi from Street Dancer, among others.

Farah Khan

Farah won a National Film Award for Koi...Mil Gaya song Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala, and we all know just how popular that got with everyone. Farah has been a great great name to reckon with in the industry, and continues to give us some of the finest songs in Bollywood.

Vaibhavi Merchant

Vaibhavi won an award for Dholi Taro from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, in 1999, and we all know what an amazing song it turned out to be. Merchant, has to her credit, some popular songs including Ainvayi Ainvayi, Kajra Re, among others.

And we say, that's quite a feat that all the women here have, don't they? Wishing all the women out there, a very happy Women's Day!