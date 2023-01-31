Bollywood Na Kabhi Khatam...: Anurag Kashyap On Boycott Trend Against Hindi Films - EXCLUSIVE
Anurag Kashyap, while exclusively talking to Filmibeat ahead of the release of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, shared his take on Boycott Bollywood trends that dominated social media since the past two years.
Filmmaker
Anurag
Kashyap
is
all
set
to
take
the
audience
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
love,
emotions
and
drama
in
his
new
flick
Almost
Pyaar
With
DJ
Mohabbat.
The
romantic
film
starring
Alaya
F
will
mark
the
Bollywood
debut
of
Karan
Mehta.
All
eyes
are
on
the
upcoming
movie
as
it
promises
to
share
a
refreshing
take
on
love
in
modern
times.
While
fans
are
gushing
over
the
quirky
title,
they
are
also
quite
excited
to
see
Vicky
Kaushal
in
a
special
appearance
as
a
DJ.
Ahead
of
the
release
of
Almost
Pyaar
With
DJ
Mohabbat,
Filmibeat
interacted
with
Anurag
Kashyap
about
the
film
and
other
interesting
topics.
From
a
meaningful
conversation
about
his
new
romantic
drama
to
an
interesting
rapid-fire
game,
the
filmmaker
bared
his
heart
out
in
the
exclusive
conversation.
While
many
celebrities
have
shied
away
from
expressing
their
opinion,
Mr.
Kashyap
never
fails
to
amaze
us
with
his
take
on
different
topics.
He
openly
praised
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan,
stating
that
the
action
thriller
has
proved
that
content
will
sell
irrespective
of
the
negative
publicity
and
demeaning
remarks
on
social
media.
The
Gangs
Of
Wasseypur
director
expressed
his
thoughts
when
asked
about
the
boycott
Bollywood
trend
that
dominated
social
media.
Is
Bollywood
back
with
a
bang?
Is
the
success
of
Pathaan
a
befitting
reply
to
the
people,
who
assumed
the
Hindi
film
industry
has
failed
to
resonate
well
with
the
audience
in
recent
times?
Anurag
shared
his
thoughts
on
the
matter,
saying,
"Bollywood
kabhi
khatam
nhi
hoga.
It
will
never
die.
The
industry
is
here
to
stay
and
entertain
the
audience."
This
is
just
a
trailer
as
we
will
soon
share
the
full-fledged
interview
on
our
YouTube
channel.
From
spilling
the
beans
on
lesser-known
fact
about
him
to
revealing
what
he
looks
in
a
newcomer
while
casting
him/her
in
a
project,
Anurag
Kashyap
spoke
about
different
things
in
the
fun-filled
interview.
Almost
Pyaar
With
DJ
Mohabbat
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
February
3,
2023.
